LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday issued notices to federal government and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on a petition filed against ban on Indian content being broadcast on television.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on petition moved by M/S Leo Communication. On Oct 19, 2016, Pemra issued notice to Leo Communication for allegedly committing violation of rules and Constitution for broadcasting Indian content on television channels. But the company through its counsel Taffazul Haider Rizvi challenged the Pemra decision saying that it got licence in 2010 to operate a cable channel “Filmazia.” Under the said licence, the petitioner’s counsel stated, the channel was allowed to broadcast ten percent of foreign content including Indian. He said the channel became very popular and received highest viewership ratings in the country. The Pemra, however, issued a circular and abruptly banned all Indian content on cable channels in Pakistan. The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the circular issued against them and allow them airing foreign content. The court would resume hearing on Feb 19.