Former senior member of The Nation Reading Section Khurshid Ahmad died yesterday. The deceased was the father of The Nation Advertising Production Incharge Shamim Ahmad. His colleagues expressed their condolence and prayed for the departed soul. His funeral will be taken from his residence at House No 276, Scheme No 2, Second Roundabout, Near Ferozewala Police station after Zuhr prayers. Contact 03004202690
