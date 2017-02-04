LAHORE - The PIA management has appointed Asad Ullah Ghauri as District Manager Lahore.

Ghauri, who has vast experience of Airlines Marketing Department, assumed the charge of his new office, a PIA spokesman said yesterday.

During his long association of over thirty years with PIA, Asadullah Ghauri has served in various positions including serving as Country Manager in Greece and Qatar, in addition to various sales positions in marketing department of the national flag carrier.