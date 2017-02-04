LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government was doing its best to make Pakistan autonomous, independent and prosperous state.

“An autonomous, independent and prosperous Pakistan Pakistan is our destination and we are striving hard for this under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he told his party lawmakers at a meeting yesterday.

“We have promoted merit culture at every level. the international organizations have acknowledged transparency in our policies. Moderate progress strategy is adopted to complete development projects and mega projects are initiated at prioritized basis in under-developed areas,” he added.

The Multan Metro Bus has provided people with economical, standard and comfortable travelling facilities. The CM said, adding that all projects of PM Nawaz Sharif are self-explanatory precedents of transparency. He took a swipe at the politicians for staging sit-ins. He hoped the PML-N will be re-elected to power in the upcoming elections.

Presiding over a meeting on a clean water project, CM Shehbaz Sharif said 6 Tehsils of South Punjab were beneficiary while the programme would be extended to additional 31 districts.

He said that access to clean drinking water is basic right of every citizen and the government was doing its best to ensure this right.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Turkish investors at a meeting with Punjab CM expressed keen interest for investment in different sectors of Punjab specifically water sector. While talking to the delegation, the CM said that Pakistan-Turkish relations are bound in the historical fraternal relations which are turning into sustained economic cooperation in Nawaz led Government. He praised that Turkey has made progress by leaps and bounds in the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan is enjoying deep rooted relations of brotherhood and unconditional support in different sectors. CM said that Punjab is providing appropriate environment for investment and many Turkish companies are already investing in Pakistan specifically Punjab which is a welcoming step. Punjab Government is trying to improve organizational structure of WASA in big cities which is in dire need of revamp. This will bring noteworthy enhancement in the working of WASA also there-structure and capacity building of Wasa will substantially improve its efficiency which will lead public benefitting from the investment at its fullest. He said that short, medium and long term planning is needed to move forward this project in operative basis.

Turkish delegation at this occasion commended Shehbaz Sharif and said that Punjab has made unprecedented progress under his leadership who has worked efficiently for the welfare of its people and as a result of it Lahore today is a beautiful and prosperous city just like Istanbul.