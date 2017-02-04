LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday barred the Punjab government from taking action against A-1 Cars– a private company providing modern taxi service to citizen at affordable fare.

Rafique Shehzad, the company owner, filed the petition against Punjab Transport Authority for issuing a letter for imitating legal action declaring his car service illegal.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the firm is delivering international level of cab service. He said 800 people daily use and hire cabs for their peaceful, painless and luxury traveling against meager fare charges.

The counsel said he was regulated and licensed by mayor of London for this business and he made commitment that he would fulfill all legal requirements for getting license to operate cab service to operate private hire vehicles in Lahore but the government refused his offer saying that there was no codified law to regulate this service. Unlike, Careem and Uber, the petitioner’s counsel said, he was ready to get his services regulated. He said but transport authority issued a letter and declared A-1 Cars, his company, as illegal and unlawful.

Dissmissed

The Lahore High Court dismissed as non-maintainable a petition seeking directives for the government to take action against people involved in stent scam. Khalid Mahmood, a local citizen, had moved the petition and submitted that stent mafia had been minting money by selling fake stents to cardiac patients in the city. However, the authorities instead of taking action against them were playing their role as silent spectators, he said. The petitioner said this was an inhuman act as the patients were the victims. He requested the court to order the government to take action against them. After hearing the arguments of the petitioner, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order holding that the petitioner should approach the relevant forum instead of approaching the court.

IGP’s posting record called

An anti-terrorism court yesterday summoned record about joining of Inspector General Police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera as IGP on private complaint moved by Idara Minhajul Quran against Model Town incident.

ATC Judge Ch Muhammad Azam passed the order after PAT’s lawyers Rai Bashir Ahmend, Naeemuddin and others pleaded the court that IGP Mushtaq Sukhera had taken over before the Model Town incident.

They alleged that two PAT workers had overheard him giving orders and seeking report on wireless on 17th of June 2014 in the morning..