LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for joint efforts against cancer

In his message on the eve of Cancer Day, he said: “Cancer being a lethal disease could be escaped only by effective awareness campaigns through which public could be equipped well with all necessary information related this mortal infection.”

“Celebration of this day globally targets misinformation, raises awareness, and reduces stigma. Timely identification, effective treatment and regular exercise can help an escape from this disease as well-timed diagnosis is very essential for its effective handling,” a handout cited the CM.

The Punjab government is taking steps for timely diagnosis and free medicines for deserving cancer patients, he said, adding that not only cancer patients but their family also suffer. He vowed to take multiple operative initiatives in this regard.