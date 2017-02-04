LAHORE - Experts have forecast rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for most parts of the country during the weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to received good rains/snowfall.

Rains are also expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions) and at isolated places in Southern Punjab and Sindh. Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

The wet spell can cause landslides/flashfloods in vulnerable areas of upper KP/FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday/Sunday.

Meanwhile, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country yesterday. However rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Quetta, Makran divisions.

Parachinar remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 06 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -05C, Gupis -03C, Bagrote and Malamjabba -02C and Kalam -01C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 20C and 087C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 58 per cent.