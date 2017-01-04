LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought World Bank assistance in water development schemes of the province.

A delegation led by Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, yesterday, where cooperation in water sector especially programme of provision of clean drinking water was discussed.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that World Bank is a strong partner of the Punjab government and lauded its role in social sectors.

Shehbaz Sharif said that technical assistance of World Bank for furthering Saaf Pani Programme will be welcomed, adding that every citizen has right over potable water and a mega programme of provision of Saaf Pani has been evolved for the people of the province.

“Our aim is to provide clean drinking water to the masses and in consultation with World Bank, the programme will be forwarded in this regard. Punjab government wants to launch this programme from southern Punjab in the first phase. Final plan will be presented after considering different proposals in this regard,” he added.

World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan vowed that World Bank is ready to provide all out cooperation to Punjab government in water sector and Saaf Pani Programme.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Syed Haroon Sultan, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Housing and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

CM CONDEMNS TERRORISM IN ISTANBUL

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Istanbul Governor Wasib Shaheen and condemned the incident of terrorism occurred in Istanbul in the beginning of New Year.

He uttered sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of those who died in the incident.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed complete solidarity with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister, Istanbul Governor Wasib Shaheen, Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbas and people of Turkey.

The chief minister said that he is deeply grieved over the incident of terrorism and we are with our Turkish sisters and brothers in this hour of distress.

He added that all the sympathies of people of Pakistan are with the bereaved families. He said that menace of terrorism is an international issue and joint and coordinated steps are necessary to cope with it.