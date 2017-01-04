LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday summoned Mass Transit Authority Director General over alleged non-payment of price of the land acquired from Miani Sahib Graveyard for Metro Bus, with directions to Lesco to pay 50 percent rent to the administration of the graveyard.

Lesco had been using one Kanal and three marlas land of Miani Sahib graveyard since 1986 on Bahawalpur Road- the road through the graveyard from Chauburji to Mozzang Chungi.

The petitioner, in his petition, had alleged that the Lesco did not pay fare of the land which is commercial land.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the LHC took up the matter, and directed Lesco to 50 percent rent which is Rs 22 million, to the administration of the graveyard. The court also sought reply from a deputy commissioner over allegedly allotting land of 98 graves lying with the shrine of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif to the shrine.

The court expressed dismay over allotment of land to the rich observing that where the poor would be buried if the rich were being allotted land even in graveyards.

The counsel submitted that the government transferred Administrator of the graveyard committee, Anjum Shakeel Gillani, in wake of the litigation before the court. The judge suspended the transfer orders of the administrator and sought reply from the deputy commissioner, Lahore. The hearing was adjourned till Jan 6.

Reply sought from Livestock and Dairy Development Board

The Lahore High Court yesterday sought reply from Livestock and Dairy Development Board by January 12 on a petition against MPA Saira Iftikhar for allegedly holding its office as Chief Executive Officer.

An employee of the board had filed the petition through his counsel Shahid Iqbal advocate and submitted that Saira Iftikhar, being MPA, had no authority to interfere into the affairs of the board. He alleged that she had been Chief Executive Officer and she, under the medical need, had drawn Rs 1.5 million from the board.

He further alleged that the MPA lady also used three vehicles of the board. The petitioner also alleged Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, the labor minister, that he was also using machinery of the board and causing damage to the board.

The petitioner submitted that when he came to know about the alleged illegal interference of the said respondents he stopped them but he was forced to face departmental inquiry.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner, Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the LHC sought reply from the Livestock and Dairy Development DG and adjourned hearing until Jan 12.