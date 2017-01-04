LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that earliest completion of the CPEC projects is the priority of the government.

“It has become an acknowledged fact and projects are being set up under CPEC throughout the country and their speedy completion is priority of the government,” the chief minister said while presiding over a de-briefing meeting in connection with joint cooperation committee of CPEC in Beijing, yesterday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that CPEC project will change the destiny of the country and the nation and said the work on different projects under the CPEC in Punjab is continuing and these schemes will be completed before the stipulated period.

The chief minister said that China, in Joint Cooperation Committee, has expressed satisfaction over pace of progress on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, Sahiwal Coal Power Project, Solar Park and other projects. He said that satisfaction of Chinese authorities on speed, standard and transparency in projects augers well.

He said that people of all the four provinces as well as Gilgat Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will also benefit from CPEC projects. He said that government is thankful to China on its continuous cooperation, despite some difficulties, in Lahore Orange Line Metro train Project.

The chief minister said that metro train is the project of the whole Pakistan and completion of this project will result in availability of modern transport facilities of international standard to the common man. Metro train is the project of reducing the gulf between the poor and the rich, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that government is also thankful to Chinese cooperation for completion of energy projects. He said that 1320-Megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project will be completed before the stipulated period and this project will start production of electricity in the beginning of current year. He said that world is also amazed at speedy progress on CPEC.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a splendid project of progress and prosperity of Pakistan and this project is a game changer. Shehbaz Sharif said that CPEC has opened the doors of foreign investment in Pakistan and numerous job opportunities are being created for the people of the country with Chinese investment of billions of rupees in Pakistan.

The chief minister said that CPEC will also play an important role for elimination of terrorism and extremism as well as poverty alleviation. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park should be completed within the stipulated period. He said that concerned Minister and authorities should forward this project speedily and he needs work and giving results is their responsibility. Chairman Planning & Development gave a briefing regarding the decisions taken in the meeting of joint cooperation committee and other matters.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Sheikh Alao ud Din, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority and concerned secretaries were also present on the occasion.