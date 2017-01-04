LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana has said that public service requires selflessness and not powers while education frees a person from lust of power and authority.

He was addressing the officers of the 7th post-induction course of Provincial Management service (PMS) under the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD), at Lahore yesterday.

The governor said the PMS Officers are like doctors who treat wounds while you address people’s problems. He said resolution of public grievances is the greatest manifestation of your performance as public servants, adding that PML-N’s manifesto is to ensure protection and respectable life to the masses.

He said government officers play a vital role in the achievement of the goals of good-governance and better public service, adding that it is expected of the government officers to ensure the continuation of government policies and economic progress. He also said the newly inducted officers must remember that they will have to face pro-active media and accountability of the masses while fulfilling your duties.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana gave away certificates among the officers of the training course.

Earlier, Secretary MPDD Nadeem Irshad Kiani explained the pros and cons of the course.