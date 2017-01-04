ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain says the Government is committed to economic development and exploring all potential areas for this purpose.

He was addressing a workshop on 'University-Industry Collaboration Interaction: Policy and Practical Implications for Pakistan' in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister said measures are being taken to ensure economic prosperity for future generation and realising the Vision 2025.

He said collaboration between academia and industry is fundamental for a knowledge based economy. He said collaboration and linkages between universities and industry is necessary for vibrant industry and economic growth.

Rana Tanveer Hussain the Government is focusing on research and development and enhanced budgetary allocation for four times for this purpose in the current fiscal year. He said socio-economic development is possible through promoting Science and Technology.

He said recommendations and proposals of the workshop will be made part of the agenda of the meeting of Commission for Science and Technology to be presided over by the Prime Minister.

Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Fazal Abbas Maken said there is a need for promoting applied and demand based research in diverse fields.

About one hundred eminent scientists, industrialists, academia and representatives of different organizations are attending the workshop. The day long workshop has been organized by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology in collaboration of University of Manchester, UK.