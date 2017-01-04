LAHORE - The committee headed by King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Faisal Masood has completed probe into the death of a woman on the floor outside Medical Unit 1 of Jinnah Hospital.

The committee will submit its report to Health Department today. As per the insiders, the committee has given a clean chit to healthcare providers, holding administration responsible for treating patient on floor was not appropriate.

Prof Faisal Masood and other two member comprising Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof Fakhar Imam and Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid visited all three health facilities-Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Services Hospital and Jinnah Hospital-and inspected record including patient’s notes and recorded statement of staff, administrative and duty doctors.

On Monday, 60-year-old Zohara Bibi lost her life at Jinnah Hospital after moving from one hospital to the other like a shuttle cock.

The ill fated Kasur lady was first brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Sunday morning from where she was referred to the nearby Services Hospital for kidney related complications. Doctors at Emergency of Services Hospital asked her attendants to go to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at Emergency referred the patient to Medical Unit 1 after initial laboratory tests. Unavailability of beds caused the lady breathed her last at the floor of the ward in biting cold.

Punjab Chief Minister ordered a probe into the death.

Meanwhile, Health Department has constituted a committee to probe the death of a patient, Haji Mushtaq, in Gujranwala. The committee headed by Principal Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot Prof Zafar Chaudhry will submit report within 24 hours.

PML-Q holds CM responsible

PML-Q leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has held Punjab chief minister responsible for the death of a woman in Jinnah Hospital. In a statement issued from party office, he said provincial government failed to bring any reform in health and education sector.

He said prime minister announced construction of new hospital whereas the situation at existing ones was worst.

According to statement, PTI former joint secretary Punjab Dr Zain Ali Bhatti announced joining PML-Q after meeting with Ch Pervaiz. Party general secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Zaheeruddin Khan and other leaders were also present in the meeting.