LAHORE - Lahore High Court Justice Syed Mazahar Akbar Naqvi yesterday ordered inquiry into torture on a court bailiff in Jalalpur Bhattian and sought report from Gujranwala CPO within seven days.

During the hearing, RPO Muhammad Tahir and Hafizabad DPO Hafiz Mukhtar appeared in the court and claimed that the SHO and other police officials who tortured the court bailiff had been suspended. The officials said that they had also been booked under Anti-Terrorism Act and departmental inquiry had been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court sought more arguments on maintainability of a petition challenging powers of LHC Registrar Office to raise objection on petitions.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the LHC office raises objection on different petitions which was illegal and unlawful. He said that LHC registrar office had no powers to do so on any constitutional petition.

Such objections by the office are equal to interfering into the powers and jurisdiction of a court, said the counsel. He also said that this authority of the registrar hampered the process of dispensation of justice.

The counsel further said that LHC rules volume 5, section 9 do not allow the registrar office to raise such objections on petitions as it was only court to decide the maintainability of a constitutional petition. He prayed the court to declare this authority of the registrar office as illegal.

After hearing initial arguments, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah sought more arguments on the maintainability of the petition. The hearing adjourned for an indefinite period.