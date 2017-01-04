LAHORE - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission will follow working of the PHC, especially the Minimum Service Delivery Standards, and replicate clinical governance in the province.

“The model developed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission has been immensely helpful in regulating the public and private healthcare establishments by promoting a culture of clinical governance, which will be replicated in the KP,” said Chief Operating Officer KPHC Aazar Sardar, heading a four-member delegation which visited the PHC yesterday.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing about the working of the PHC, its various departments, challenges of the health sector and functions. The PHC has offered to extend every possible help to the KPHC.

COO PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the delegation about the Commission, its objectives, core functions and challenges. The delegation was informed that the Commission had already registered over 32,000 healthcare establishments, while about 18,000 applications had been received for the issuance of licences. “The PHC has closed down businesses of over 3,000 quacks and imposed a fine of Rs27 million during the last 15 months,” he added. The delegation was also told that the MSDS had been outlined for the clinics and laboratories, which would be implemented after the final approval.