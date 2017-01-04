LAHORE - ­Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed has stressed the need of optimum utilisation of resources for resolving the problems of the masses.

He was addressing the introductory meeting with officers of various departments at Jinnah Hall yesterday.

The mayor was briefed about working in various departments. Later, he visited Rafahabad Area on Bund Road and inspected Wasa tubewell and disposal stations. He listened to the problems of local people and assured their resolution at the earliest.