LAHORE - Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that promotion of sports is a priority agenda of Punjab government, and added that a plan has been envisaged to hold sports activities in higher education institutions twice a year.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of CM Punjab National JU-JITSU and Belt Wrestling Championship, 2016 at Nishter Gymnasium, Qaddafi Stadium today. The championship was attended by players coming from different provinces, as well as Pak army and other institutions.

The minister said that role of sports is very important in building a healthy society. It also develops sportsman-spirit in the players and also gives them the lessons of tolerance and hard work to excel in life.

He said that a committee has been constituted to design roadmap for promoting sports in private and public sector colleges who were being encouraged to take active part in sports activities.

The minister commended that a large number of women players have taken part in the championship, and termed it as a healthy sigh of women-empowerment.

He asked the youth to give priority to the service to their motherland as it is our country Pakistan that always welcomes the expatriates and gives them all the love and affection which is not found elsewhere in the world. He observed that sports develop healthy youth who steer the country to new developments with their strong passion and hard works.

Earlier, the minister Raza Gillani, along with other dignitaries, distributed medals among the winning players. The organizers thanked the chief minister Punjab for providing free of cost gymnasium, along with other support, to hold this national championship amicably.