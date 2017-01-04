LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek has demanded formation of judicial commission to investigate the allegations of senior politician Javed Hashmi.

Hashmi had said that PTI chairman wanted to impose judicial martial law in the country during Islamabad sit-in of 2014. PAT and PTI had jointly organised the protest in federal capital.

“Hashmi’s allegations are severe and tend to defame the sacred institutions of Pakistan. There must be judicial commission and he should be called to present proof of his claims before it,” said Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, the secretary general of the PAT.

In a statement issued from PAT head office Model Town here yesterday, Gandapur said Hashmi seemed to be entered with allegations to divert attention of the nation on Panama case. He said Hashmi was launched against the judiciary at a time when the apex court fully focused on the case against corruption of Sharifs who were the old friends of the politician.