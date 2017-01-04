LAHORE - PPP leaders from Punjab yesterday demanded implementation of the resolutions passed by the Provincial and the National Assembly regarding creation of south Punjab province.

Addressing a news conference here at the residence of party’s south Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmmood, they said that Punjab government had failed to ensure fair distribution of resources among the districts, thereby creating a sense of deprivation among the people residing in the southern belt.

They recalled that Bangladesh was created because the western wing had deprived the eastern wing of its due share of resources.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PPP during its tenure in government could not implement the resolutions because it lacked majority at that time. “The PML-N is now in majority both at the centre and in Punjab, and, therefore, was in a position to create southern Punjab province”, he said, adding that PNL-N at that time had supported these resolutions along with other parties.

Kaira said that Punjab government was spending huge funds on mega development projects at the cost of health and education of the people. “The government is interested only in projects which could be seen and are helpful to win the elections”, he observed.

Talking about the PPP’s protest movement, he said that it would be launched soon. “But we will neither de-rail democracy nor allow the government to work if it did not accept our four-point charter of demands”, he affirmed.

Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood alleged that PML-N was using the system to remain in power. “While other parties have their women, minorities and kissan wings, the PML-N had its allied wings in the judiciary, bureaucracy and the security agencies”, he made a sarcasting comment, adding that police should be depoliticized as a first step to provide level playing field to all political parties in Punjab.

Earlier, the office bearers of party’s central and south Punjab organizations had a joint meeting to discuss the resource distribution formula given by the Punjab government and to oversee the arrangements being made to mark Z.A Bhutto’s birth anniversary tomorrow.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Shaukat Basra, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and Natasha Doltana attended the meeting among others. The PPP leaders decided to hold joint meetings in future to chalk out joint political strategies to confront the sitting government.