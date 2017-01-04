LAHORE : Punjab government has planned to formulate its new Annual Development Program (ADP-2017-18) in the light of new local government system. No block allocation would be made while specific allocations for development schemes wise would be considered. Government’s flagships initiatives are being properly funded.

Chairman P&D Punjab Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan stated this while presiding over the consultation session on formulation of new ADP-2017-18 & mid-year review of ADP 2016-17 at P&D Complex Lahore.

Jahanzeb Khan told the participants that Punjab P&D has now scheduled the meeting of mid-year review of Annual Development Program 2016-17 from 16th January to 20th January 2017. In this meeting, slow pace on-going schemes being executed by the administrative departments would be examined thoroughly and additional funding if required would be decided to complete these schemes. He also said P&D Department has already announced dead line of 31st January for all the departments to furnish complete status of surplus funds, which would be utilized properly & timely on the other development schemes.

P&D Chairman emphasized that administrative departments and development partners should sit together to finalize the projects for inclusion in next ADP 2017-18. He reiterated that “administrative department’s performance is the performance of P&D. Every administrative secretary should act as a finance manager & planning manager. Therefore, we should work together for the better cause of good nation.” The P&D has to formulate Punjab ADP with the help of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he disclosed.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Secretary P&D, said that Government Departments have now utilized funds of 143 billion against the development schemes. He advised the administrative departments to share the completed schemes upto 30th June. He told the forum that development schemes of major sectors have been received in the P&D Department for timely diversion of the funds. P&D Department would prepare its ADP first draft from 1st February to 15th March while in May the said draft ADP would be furnished to finance department and then will submit to Assembly in June for final approval.

Addressing the development session, Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh said Punjab Finance Department will ensure availability of funds with the respective administrative departments. Issues of releasing funds will have to be settled timely with FD by the concerned departments.

At the development forum, it has been highlighted that under the new local government setup, district education authority will implement the education sector schemes in districts. The scheme of Kisan Package is being closely monitored.