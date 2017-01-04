LAHORE - Three gunmen forced their entry into a mobile phone shop located in Raiwind and fled after collecting cash, handsets, and other valuables, police sources said yesterday.

A police officer said three bandits burst into “Zahid mobile phone shop” Tuesday morning. The robbers held up the shop owner at gunpoint and escaped after snatching cash, mobile phones, and accessories worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The shop robbed in broad daylight in the busy area was adjacent to the branch of a leading bank. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police registered a robbery case and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.