LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that the Supreme Court’s remarks terming NAB the facilitator of corruption are the voice of the entire nation.

Addressing the Punjab shoora meeting at Mansora yesterday, he said a NAB chairman appointed by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition could only protect their corruption.

He urged the apex court to constitute a judicial committee comprising the chief justices of the provincial and Islamabad high courts for the appointment of the NAB Chairman and its other high office bearers.

He said that in the presence of the present rulers, accountability would remain a dream. He said the rulers wanted such elements in the accountability institutions as not only protected their corruption but also suggested them new methods of loot and plunder.

He said, had the NAB brought any big plunderer in the dock and recovered the plundered wealth from him, the nation would have stood behind it now. But he said, the situation was otherwise, and the officials sitting in the NAB were getting salaries from the public exchequer but were protecting those who were misappropriating the public money.

The JI chief said that the Panama leaks had become the bone in the throat of the rulers which they could neither digest nor vomit. He said that the eyes of the entire nation were on the apex court and the court would not disappoint them.

He said that the Election Commission must also mend its ways and did not show any weakness in the implementation of its proposed reforms. He said if the elections were held without electoral reforms, the nation would not accept the results.