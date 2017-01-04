LAHORE - Police foiled a suicide attempt by a man at the premises of the Lahore High Court. Nawaz, a resident of Nankana Sahib, tried to commit suicide over non-arrest of his wife’s alleged killers and non-cooperative attitude of local police of Nankana Sahib.

Nawaz, who was desperate due to police’ refusal of taking any action against his wife’s alleged killers, poured petrol on himself and set ablaze.

The police officials present in the court’s premises foiled his suicide bid and took him into their custody. Later, he was shifted to the hospital by 1122. Police said he would be booked for violating laws made to control suicide.