Lahore/Toba Tek Singh: At least two alleged human traffickers have been apprehended, while huge sum of money has been recovered during separate raids in different cities of Punjab.

On a tip-off, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raids today in Toba Tek Singh and Lahore area and nabbed two alleged human traffickers.

The suspects were identified as Naveed from Toba Tek Singh and Junaid from Ichra area of Lahore.

According to FIA, The suspects had taken Rs0.3 million from a person Saeed, hailing from Toba Tek Singh, for providing him job in an African country of Libya.

Junaid is the owner of a travel agency in Lahore.

The FIA has started further investigation from the detainees