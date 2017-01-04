LAHORE - A 20-year-old man yesterday ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills at his house in Shadbagh, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Awais Ahmed, a resident of (street No 3) Chaudhry Park, Shadbagh. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

The family told the police that Awais took poisonous pills after he exchanged harsh word with family members over some domestic issue. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he expired later. The police were investigating the incident.

Mules nabbed

City police said they arrested four drug peddlers and seized 10-kg charas from their possession. The arrests were made in the limits of Barki police station. A police officer said the arrests were part of the police crackdown on drug pushers in Lahore.

The suspects were identified by police as Tahir, Imtiaz, Jameel, and Azam. The arrested drug dealers were in the business of narcotics for the last several months, according police.

Auto lifters arrested

The Factory Area police claimed to have smashed a gang of auto-lifters by arresting its two members. The car-lifters were identified as Sajjad and Farooq. Police also seized five cars and motorcycles from their possession. Police said the bandits had a criminal history. Further investigation was underway.