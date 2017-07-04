LAHORE - Punjab Highway police have arrested 121 alleged criminals including 24 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and contraband from them.

The items recovered from them include 1020-litre liquor, 7,760-gram charas, 10-kg bhang, 23 pistols, six rifles, two kalashnikovs, 19 magazines and 536 bullets.

The accused and the recovered items were handed over to the area police for further action.

Also the PHP team reunited 12 missing children namely Khalid, Fatima, Hamid Mahmood, Allah Dad, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Adnan, Maham, Sehrish, Muhammad Nazim, Safia, Muhammad Arif, Barqa, Naeem, Arshad and Muhammad Irfan with their parents.

The PHP team rendered help to 5,663 commuters on various points of the highways.



APP