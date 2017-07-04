LAHORE - The death anniversary of iconic folk singer Alam Lohar was observed on Monday.

He was born in 1928 and died on July 3, 1979. He is famous for his rendition of Punjabi’s famous folklore, Heer of Waris Shah, and he performed it in at least 36 styles. He is also famous for his ‘jugni’ song. He hailed from a village in Kharian Tehsil in Gujrat District.

He was famous for his tours to Punjab villages with jam-packed audiences who wanted to listen to him for his unique singing style. He is also called a diamond and lion of Punjab.

Some of his famous songs are Jugni, Bol Mitti Deya Baweya and Mirza Sahiban. He sung these songs with his famous Jhori and Chimta. His other songs include Wajan Mariyan, Saif-ul-mulook, Dil Wala Dukhra and Shahbaz Qalandhar.

Seventeenth death anniversary of renowned folk singer Allan Fakir will be observed on Tuesday (today). He was famous for his enthralling performances with Sufi singing.

