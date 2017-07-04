LAHORE - City police Monday claimed to have smashed a gang of robbers by arresting its four members involved in several cases of armed robberies.

The police also seized 16 mobile phones, four motorcycles, five pistols and bullets from their possession.

SP (Sadar police division) Rizwan Omar Gondal told reporters that the police traced at least 16 cases against the arrested bandits. These robbers had committed several armed robberies in Chuhng, Sundar, and Manga Mandi police areas, the officer added.

The suspects were identified by police as Adnan, Faizan, Niaz, and Karamat. According to police, the bandits had shot at and wounded four persons on offering resistance during robbery attempt. Further investigations were underway.