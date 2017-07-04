LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday gave another 15 days to Punjab government to implement its order regarding permanent Inspector General of Police in the province.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order observing that the chief secretary would ensure his presence before the court on the next hearing if court order was not implemented.

A law officer earlier told the court that consultation process between federal and provincial government was going on regarding the appointment of IGP under Police Order 2002.

He pleaded the chief justice to allow some time to the government. CJ Shah accepted his request and allowed 15 days time.

Previously, the court gave one month time to the government to enforce Police Order 2002.

Barrister Saad Rasool, the counsel for the petitioner, however, contended that the government was delaying implementation of the court’s order.

Abdul Razzaq had moved the petition seeking implementation of a number of provisions of Police Order 2002. He challenged appointment of Usman Khattak as acting Inspector General of Police, Punjab.

The petitioner said that the government should appoint IGP and CCPOs by establishing National Public Safety Commission which was mandatory under the said police order.

The government did not implement Police Order 2002 in letter and spirits, he contended and prayed the court to order it to enforce it for larger public interest.

Plea seeks no mercy for Indian spy

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court Monday sent a petition challenging Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav’s appeal for mercy to Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to fix it before some other bench.

The judge sent the petition to the CJ after the petitioner requested him to transfer the case. Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi moved the petition submitting that Jhadav was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and had already confessed his guilt.

The petitioner demanded that the government should not show any lenience on mercy petition of the spy. Kalbushan Jhadav should be executed as soon as possible, he stated in his petiton.

Last month, the Indian spy moved a mercy appeal to the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Jadhav, a commanding officer in Indian Navy, was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan. The spy confessed before the court that he was tasked by Research Analysis Wing (RAW) to plan, coordinate and organise subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

A field general court martial (FGCM) tried him and sentenced him to death. COAS Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM, according to ISPR.

Notices to govt in tanker fire case

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments on a petition seeking an inquiry into the Ahmadpur East oil tanker fire incident in which more than 200 people were killed and several others injured.

The petitioner said that hundreds of people lost their lives and several others got injured in the tanker fire incident. The court would resume hearing on July 6.

Also, the chief justice sought a report from jail authorities on a petition against alleged torture on MNA Jamshed Dasti. The court adjourned the hearing until July 6.

