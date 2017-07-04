LAHORE - A judicial magistrate at Cantonment Courts on Monday sought personal appearance of Khadija Siddiqui and her sister in a stab case.

The magistrate summoned them for a cross-examination and put off further proceedings until July 5.

Shah Hussain, the man accused of stabbing Khadija, has moved an application seeking quashment of Section 324 (attempt to murder) from the case. He was booked on charges of stabbing Khadija 23 times when she came to pick her younger sister from school on Davis Road.

Verdict on detention of Hafiz Saeed, aides delayed

The verdict on detention of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides was delayed on Monday, as the division bench of the Lahore High Court was not available.

The verdict would be now announced on availability of the bench.

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal Shahbaz, Abdur Rehman and Qazi Kashif Hussain challenged their detention by the Punjab government in the Lahore High Court, saying that it was unlawful and without any reason.

On January 28, the provincial government had placed them under detention after the Interior Ministry had intimated it that Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were involved in certain activities, which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligations to the United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1267. The Punjab government placed both organisations on the second schedule of ATA under its section 11-D (1).

BLACKMAILING CASE

An anti-terrorism court on Monday gave one day to the counsel for a man accused of blackmailing women on social media for cross-examination.

A lady doctor had earlier appeared in the court and recorded her statement. However, the counsel for the suspect requested the court to give some time for cross-examination. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing until July 5.

Abdul Wahab, a resident of Layyah district, is facing trial under the Anti-Terrorism Act for blackmailing and harassing nearly 200 lady doctors.

