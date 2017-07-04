LAHORE - A 30-year-old man was crushed to death under a truck near Murgazar Colony in Sabzazar police limits on Monday evening, rescue workers said.

The man, not identified yet, was trying to cross a road when a recklessly driven truck ran over him. The man died on the spot. Some passersby managed to capture the truck driver as he tried to escape from the crime scene. He was later handed over to the local police.

The body was moved to the Jinnah hospital. The police were investigating the accident.