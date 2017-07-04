LAHORE - Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has ordered third-party validation of indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance in high risk districts.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat on Monday, he told the officials to focus on dengue hotspots during the rainy season.

Special Secretary for Specialised Healthcare Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan; Special Secretary for Primary & Secondary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor; Pir Ashraf Rasool, MPA from Sheikhupura; Muhammad Hanif, MPA from Rawalpindi; secretaries and additional secretaries of the departments concerned; public health experts; Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Sameer Ahmed Syed; Prof Faisal Masood; Prof Wasim Akram and officers from the PITB attended the meeting. Deputy commissioners and CEOs for health from various districts participated in the meeting through video link.

The additional director general (dengue control) presented overall scenario of dengue in the province. He said that 36 dengue patients were reported in Punjab, including 12 in Lahore, in the first six months of the current year. He said that sufficient stock of chemical was available. The DCs and CEOs of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Attock, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Jhang and Bahawalnagar gave briefings about the steps for dengue control in their districts.

MEETING ON CARDIAC UNITS

Chief Executive of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik on Monday chaired a meeting of a committee, which would develop a strategy to make cardiac units at teaching hospitals functional and improve working of institutes of cardiology.

Chief executives of Institutes of Cardiology in Punjab, heads of cardiology units of teaching hospitals and Additional Secretary for Health Tayyab Farid attended the meeting at the PIC.

Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik said the committee had come up with four proposals, which would be sent to the government for approval. He said the committee had proposed screening clinics in all major cities under the guidance of cardiology institutes, distribution of services on regional basis, upgrade of cardiology departments at teaching hospitals and distribution of medicines to registered patients through nearest DHQ hospital.

