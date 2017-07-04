LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Monday sealed two ice cream factories for using substandard material and colours.

A PFA team inspected production units of Nazir Ice Cream and Abdul Ice Bar at Sheikhupra Road, where they found use of substandard sweetener and colours. The squad sealed the premises after destroying huge quantity of substandard ice bars manufactured under unhygienic conditions. The officials also sealed more than one dozen marriage halls and restaurants in different parts of Lahore for unhygienic conditions at kitchens. A collective fine of Rs1.02million was imposed on three marriage halls and restaurants.

Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE (APP): The Town Planing Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation against illegal construction across the provincial capital, demolished two buildings on Monday. According to a LDA spokesman, special squad of the Town Planning Wing completely razed the construction on plot numbers 19-CII and 37- CII in Gulberg area.