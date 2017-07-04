LAHORE - This week the Punjab Information Technology Board will mark 1st anniversary of the women empowerment initiative of Punjab IT Board - ‘Herself’ driven by its chariman, Dr Umar Saif.

The PITB’s Herself Women Convention (HWC) will be held on Saturday (July 8) at Arfa Software Technology Park.

"At Punjab Information Technology Board, 60% of our workforce is women,” Dr Umar Saif said.

The HWC is PITB's way of showcasing and celebrating all the women of Pakistan."This grand convention revolves around the theme 'Steps towards a progressive nation' focusing on breaking stereotypes of women heroes,” Dr Saif added.

Nabeel A Qadeer, PITB Director Entrepreneurship & Enterprise Development and head of entrepreneurship wing, says: "I want to thank Facebook for their support in our journey so far. The vision of ‘Herself’ is to increase women entrepreneurs, freelancers, women participation in the workforce."

It is also the only women’s initiative to have partnered with Facebook’s ‘She Means Business’, which shares stories of successful women on their global website.

Seema Aziz, the owner of the Bareeze and the only woman from Pakistan listed in Forbes 500; Founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat, Dr Amjad Saqib; ‘selfiekawaar’ Zainab Abbas; Secretary Women Development Department, Bushra Aman; Global Development Advisor/Member, Fizza Farhan; Asia’s first woman bomb disposal squadron, Rafia Qaseem Baig; and Samar Khan, the first women in the world to ride cycle on the Karakoram Mountains of Gilgit Baltistan, will panel students.

Separately, the Information Technology University (ITU) will host four-day 9th International Conference on Information & Communication Technologies and Development (ICTD) Pakistan 2017 at Lahore from 16th to 19th November this year.

July 14 has been set deadline for submission of short papers. Accepted papers will be presented at the conference as posters and the top notes will be invited for oral presentations and will be made available in the ACM Digital Library.

ITU and the PITB have been pioneers in developing, testing and scaling up ICT applications in areas of healthcare, education, agriculture and livestock, and governance.

The last decade has proven very significant in terms of progress for the IT industry in Pakistan. With the opening of incubators, accelerators and angel funding networks, there has been an exponential growth in tech startups coming out of Pakistan and raising venture funding from abroad.

Since 2006, ICTD conferences were held at Berkeley, CA (USA), Bangalore (India), Doha (Qatar), London (United Kingdom), Atlanta, GA (USA), Cape Town, (South Africa), Singapore and Ann Arbor, MI (USA).

OUR STAFF REPORTER