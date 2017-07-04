LAHORE - The Pakistan Medical Association has expressed concerns over reports of PMDC recognition of 20 more medical colleges across the country. In a statement issued on Monday, the body of medical practitioners stated that there were 144 medical & dental colleges (101 medical & 43 dental colleges), mostly in private sector in the country. With the exception of few, all medical/dental colleges lacked basic requirement according to guidelines of PMDC.

The existing colleges were producing substandard graduates to run the healthcare of this unfortunate poor nation, the statement added.

“PMA believes that instead of recognising more and more substandard institutions, PMDC should implement guidelines on existing ones.”



OUR STAFF REPORTER