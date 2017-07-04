LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a summary for scale upgrade for the technical staff, it has been learnt.

Drivers, data entry operators, keypunch operators and computer operators will be the main beneficiaries of the decision.

The chief minister had earlier approved a summary for scale upgrade for junior clerks, senior clerks, assistants and other such staff w.e.f. January 1, 2016.

About one million clerical and technical staff of the Punjab government benefited from this decision, according to the All Pakistan Clerks Association.

The post of junior clerk was upgraded from BPS-7 to BPS-11, senior clerk from BPS-9 to BPS-14, assistant from BPS-14 to BPS-16 and superintendent from BPS-16 to BPS-17.

It was said the technical cadre would be promoted on time scale. It was also said that all government employees of technical cadre working in BPS-5 to BPS-16 would be given next scale on completion of 10 years of service.

A committee was constituted in May 2016 to examine various demands of government officials with regard to upgrade of technical/non-clerical posts.

The finance secretary was the convener and Services and Regulation secretaries were members of the committee.

NISAR MEETS SHEHBAZ

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Panama Papers case and ruling party’s strategy keeping in view the future political developments, said a private TV channel quoting sources.

No official statement was released on the meeting, the first in months.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family including a duaghter and two sons - Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz - are facing a probe by a Joint Investigation Team made by the Supreme Court.

OUR STAFF REPORTER