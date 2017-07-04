LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Monday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sibi remained hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded 45C, Bhakkar and Dalbandin 44C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36C and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 60 per cent.

Daily life kept normal in the metropolis.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in north eastern parts of the country and Kashmir. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist over Kashmir and its adjoining areas during next 48 hours.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.



OUR STAFF REPORTER