LAHORE - Around 30 domestic and international flights of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were cancelled over the weekend due to shortage of aircrafts, causing flight disorder at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The national flag carrier had a fleet of 37 planes which is now reduced to 32 after five aircrafts, purchased on lease, were returned. The remainder number of planes has to bear the burden of both national and international schedules.

In addition to flight cancellation, the passengers of other 15 flights bore through varying delays, maximum of as long as 19 hours. Out of 30 flights, 16 were of PIA while rest of other private airlines including Saheen Air and Air Blue. Among PIA flights, eight were international while other eight domestic.

Those cancelled included PIA flight Pk-719 and 720 operating between Lahore-Paris-Lahore, Pk-270 and 271 Lahore-Delhi-Lahore, Pk-247 and 248, between Lahore-Damam-Lahore, Pk-289 and 290 Lahore-Bahrain-Lahore. Among domestic cancelled flights included Lahore-Karachi-Lahore PK-316 and 317, Karachi-Lahore-Karachi PK-304 and 305, Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore PK-654 and 655, Lahore-Multan-Lahore PK-683 and 684, and Lahore-Karachi PK-798.

This year in March, the federal government’s ambitious move to revive PIA suffered a major blow as management of the national flag career decided to return premier service aircraft to Sri Lanka.

Airbus-330 was acquired on lease for premier service of PIA. The airline had paid over $19 million to Sri Lankan authorities in terms of wet lease for this aircraft during span of six months.