LAHORE - The PML-N government in Punjab set its last budget on Friday in view of the next election. Given the current political turbulent situation, election time, as the experts view, may approach anytime.

The Punjab budget as such sounds election preparation through the development schemes to be completed through the party legislators associating the local government forum.

The dominant feature of the budget is use of funds to achieve mass impact of immediate nature which can well earn the party political mileage.

Generally any last budget of a government overwhelming purports achieving pleasure and satisfaction of the public. In election campaign, this trend pays off the ruling party in a big way when it projects the satisfied public sentiments along with its achievements over the years in rule. Somewhat the Punjab budget smacks the same impression.

Last year the budget volume was Rs1681 billion wherein Rs450 billion were earmarked for the development schemes. However, the actual spending on the development funds could not exceed 60 per cent and the situation on the utilisation of funds in other sectors was even lower.

This time round, optimum efforts will be made to use maximum funds so that public schemes at the lower level are executed to win heart of the people before entering the election arena.

The major spending on the development schemes is likely to be made on the advice of the party men and the representatives at the local level. Before the budget, the government has set up the District Education and District Health Authorities. They are jointly represented by the officials while the Chief Minister performing as supervisor at the top.

At the parallel, many schemes are being directly executed through the chief minister. The Kidney and Liver Transplantation Institute (for the first phase of which has to complete in December Rs19b have been allocated); Laptop scheme (for which Rs7b have been allocated); two medical colleges; award of another Rs5b to 350,000 deserving students under the Punjab Endowment Fund; setting up of four another Daanish schools, and hospitals etc; and the Safe City project (for which Rs45b have been allocated), are the few.

They both have to doubly shine to the government performance before the public.

In the volume of Rs1970billion, the government has allocated record Rs635b development funds. It has earmarked Rs345b for education, Rs263b for health, Rs140b for agriculture (including livestock, fisheries) Rs90b infrastructural development, Rs95b for repairing and constructing roads, and record Rs213b for southern Punjab development, Rs198b on peace and justice.

The budget has retained the package of giving subsidies to the farmers on fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and agri equipment and machinery at the top of awarding interest free from the Kissan package of Rs100b to thousands of farmers. Also, the government has upgraded the teachers and announced another Orange Cab scheme of Rs33b to give 50000 cabs to the youth.

However, the programmes which had to yield long term benefits have attracted little attention of the government. For the promotion of industrial sector, only Rs15b have been allocated. Why this sector has been continuously at low in government priorities is not understandable.

Similarly, no particular focus had been made on attracting investment. Although the MoUs and other agreements signed in the recent Business conference were mentioned in the budget, no roadmap was given to boost up the local business activity except waiving the registration fees on them.

It is to be noted that Punjab Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, in her speech, called the last budget ‘difficult and very important’, but also focused on the merit and transparency and saving of billions (around Rs212billion) in the spending on the government projects initiated on energy and transport side. These claims of the government will also be great help to the PML-N for putting positive impact of the Punjab government to the public.

The budget has allocated Rs94b which were to come through Chinese bank, for the construction of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train. This project has been reckoned a backbone of the PML-N government performance to put another feather in its cap before the elections. The completion of this project, coupled water scheme and the end to energy crisis will certainly improve PML-N image before the election.

Yet the minister did not appear so enthusiastic about the timely completion of Metro Train (stipulated for December next). She took the plea of the Court stay on certain (11) points of the train route where the national heritages existed. She promised to start work on the ‘stay’ portions immediately when the court will allow it. This gave off an impression of delayed completion of the ace project hence reliance of the party on other schemes is pressing to woo the people for vote in next elections.

Shehbaz Sharif has been renamed ‘Shehbaz Speed’ and the next fiscal year, in view of the experts, is going to be a real test of the speed to complete the development projects when many still are lingering beyond time. The Rs191b Saaf Pani Project is an example while missing facilities in schools along with 100 per cent enrolment of kids have been long drawn problems. They would remain a challenge.

The high claims of observing austerity remained a dream over the past years as extravagant spending was made on foreign tours, purchase of new helicopter, expensive bomb proof vehicles for the officialdom, foreign treatment and the courses etc. The police and the bureaucracy, which factually are part of the state, continued to be subservient to the government.

How they all will be justified before the public before election remains to be seen.