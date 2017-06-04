LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz in two and a half hours meeting expressed satisfaction with the progress on Health Sector Reforms Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that for the upcoming financial year, the record funding of Rs263.22 billion has been earmarked which reflects that Punjab government is determined to providing best medical facilities to the people.

He said health system is being further improved through the policy of punishment and reward. He praised Deputy Commissioner Irqam Tariq and MS Dr Shehnaz and her team for improving condition of Sheikhupura DHQ Hospital and announced a reward of Rs1 million for MS and her team. He also praised Health Department for achieving target of the immunization campaign. He said free medicines of top quality are being provided to needy patients in public sector hospitals and samples of medicines are being sent to Europe, Africa, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey for analysis and testing, adding a modern medicine testing lab is functional in Lahore as well.

He said process of reforms in government hospitals has yielded positive results. He said Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Ambulance Service has been launched to facilitate rural population. He said that speedy steps are being taken for improvement of medical facilities in rural health centers and basic health units. The Chief Minister directed that speedy measures should be taken to overcome shortage of medical officers and consultants in the hospitals. He said that janitorial outsource of hospitals has also yielded positive results. He said state-of-the-art warehouses are drastically needed for the storage of medicines. He said the reforms program of 40 hospitals of Punjab is being implemented at the fast pace and these hospitals are being provided modern and latest machinery.