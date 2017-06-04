LAHORE - A lawyer approached the Lahore High Court Saturday, seeking order for the government to take action against hoarders and profiteers involved in selling fruits and other edible items on high prices.

Azhar Siddique, who is also chairman of Judicial Activism Panel, filed the petition and submitted that vegetables, fruits and items of daily use were getting out of reach while the government was doing nothing to control the prices or profiteers.

The so-called efforts of the government to control price were based on assumption and had nothing to do with the reality, he held. Subsequently, common citizens were suffering, he added.

The petitioner said it was result of poor governance that prices were high even during the holy month of fasting - Ramazan. He told the court that the government had announced subsidy of Rs9 billion in the name of Ramazan Package but the concept of subsidy provided no facility to the end buyers but it only facilitated the stockers and big market owners. He asked the court to take strict action against the hoarders, stockers and profiteers involved in selling daily-used items, fruits and vegetables for inflated prices.