LAHORE - The Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) has collected Rs3.5 billion on account of duty and taxes which is 15 percent more than the assigned revenue target for the month of May.

The collection shows 39 percent increase as compared with the collection in the corresponding month of last year whereas, overall revenue collection in May is also increased by 49 percent from the corresponding month of last year, a spokesman said. He credited Collector of Customs Zulfikar Ali Chaudhary for taking remarkable steps.

In May, the ASO staff has confiscated smuggled stuff valuing more than Rs99.83 million.

The staff also impounded 23 vehicles worth more than Rs33.1 million the same month.

From March to May, the staff has took up significant cases. In March, the staff raided the godown of M/s Qadri Hajvery Goods Forwarding Agency in Lahore and seized huge quantity of foreign cigarettes valuing Rs10 million.

In April, the squad seized 560 mobile phones valuing Rs8.4 million being transported illegally from Karachi to Lahore. In May, the staff recovered huge quantity of smuggled/non duty paid split inverter airconditioners and washing machines valuing Rs9 million. They also recovered smuggled cloth worth Rs4 million in Sheikhupura.