LAHORE - The plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heatwave on Saturday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Experts have forecast the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the 2-3 days.

Sibi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Dadu, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Larkana and Moenjodaro was recorded 49C, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan 48C.

In Lahore, the mercury rose as high as 45C, making Saturday the hottest day of current summer. Minimum temperature in the City was recorded 28C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 15 per cent.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. Unannounced loadshedding and frequent tripping added to the woes of heat stricken people. Frequent outages also affected working of tubewells of water and sanitation agencies, creating shortage of water in major cities including Lahore.

Heat stricken people thronged Lahore Canal to get some respite from the prevailing severe heat wave. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places, even women were seen taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

Medical experts have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures to save themselves from heat stroke, dehydration, gastroenteritis, diarrhoea and such heat related complications. They have urged the citizens to avoid unnecessarily going outdoors especially from 12 at noon to 4pm.

If unavoidable, wear sunglasses and properly cover head to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, they urged people.

They urged people to take balanced diet and freshly cooked meals at sehar and iftar. Avoid taking junk food like samosa, pakora and other such items at iftar. Instead take healthy food, fruits, juices and enhance water intake to avoid falling prey to gastroenteritis and other summer related diseases, they urged. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast severe heat wave for plains Punjab including Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next 2-3 days. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.