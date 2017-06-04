LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has hailed Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating 17.5pc of total Punjab budget to education. In a press statement issued on Saturday, the vice-chancellor said that “allocation of such a lion’s share to education is a clear proof that the chief minister kept education on top priority.” “It is also good news for academic fraternity that the budget amount is Rs33 billion, more than the last year’s budget for this sector,” he added. Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, who is veteran economist of international stature, termed it “the best ever budget for education” as education was lifeline for the development of any country. Those nations that ignored education faced disasters and were finally overpowered, he said. He was of the view that allocation of Rs18 billion for higher education, Rs230 billion for district education authorities and Rs53.3 billion for development program of school education would help resolve academic, financial and administrative issues being faced by the higher and school education sectors.