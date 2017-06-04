LAHORE - DFID Chief Joanna Reid Saturday called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed ongoing projects in education, health and skill development.

She congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting ‘excellent’ budget. Joanna Reid said the Punjab government adopted praiseworthy measures in the fields of education, health and provision of training to youth.

She said Punjab has made remarkable progress in education, health and skill development sectors. She said that DFID will continue cooperation with Punjab government in future in various fields. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab values support of DFID and the collaboration will expand further. DFID representative in Punjab Ms Ruth Graham was also present on the occasion.

Satisfactory steps

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday presided over a meeting on progress in Punjab Schools Reforms Roadmap. The Chief Minister and the roadmap team expressed satisfaction over the progress.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said outsourcing of public schools is producing positive results. He said Punjab government has earmarked historic funds for education sector in the coming financial year and an overall Rs345 billion have been allocated for education sector which is Rs33 billion more than the amount earmarked in the outgoing financial year.

He said hard work and determination are drastically needed for the promotion of education and excellent progress has been made during the last three months to achieve goals of the roadmap for which the whole team deserves appreciation. He said that Punjab government has outsourced 4300 schools showing poor performance due to which the number of students in these schools has increased. The Chief Minister said he believes that the outsourcing has produced good results and a plan has been made to outsource 10,000 more schools. He said exceptional hard work is needed to achieve the target of enrolment ratio in 2018. He said that scholarships for girl students under Zaivare Taleem Program have been increased in 16 less developed districts and four lakh 62 thousand girl students are benefitting from this program. For upcoming financial year, an amount of six billion 50 crore rupees has been earmarked for this purpose, he added. He said thousands of additional classrooms are being constructed under Khadam-e-Punjab School Program and for this program, an amount of Rs. 6.5 billion has been earmarked and 36000 additional rooms in primary schools will be constructed throughout the province which will increase enrolment. He said that repair of dilapidated buildings will be completed by June 2017. He said under voucher scheme of Punjab Education Foundation, 25 lakh students have been enrolled and three lakh more students will be enrolled in 2018 under this scheme. This step will change education scenario in the province, he added. The Chief Minister directed concerned authorities to fill all vacant posts in Schools Education Department. He said that the scope of hotline, established by Punjab Information Technology Board, to get feedback of parents will be expanded to 36 districts. He said tablets have been provided in schools, special focus is being paid to the training of teachers and added that a mechanism be devised to check the performance of teachers. He said solar panels will be provided through resources of billions of rupees to 20000 schools without electricity under Khadam-e-Punjab Ujala Scheme and this scheme will be launched from South Punjab. He said lakhs of students will benefit from this historic project.

The meeting reviewed the proposal to open community schools to enhance enrolment rate. Sir Michael Barber told the meeting that Punjab government has made exceptional progress to achieve targets set to increase education standards.

He said the Punjab government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif has shown excellent performance in education sector.

The chief of DFID, Joanna Reed said that Shehbaz Sharif has made excellent utilization of resources and Punjab government is heading in the right direction in education sector and it is admirable that in the upcoming financial year, huge funds have been earmarked in education sector. Managing Partner Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber, Head DFID in Pakistan Joanna Reed, chief of Special Monitoring Unit Fatima Zaidi, DFID representative in Punjab Ms. Ruth Graham, other partners of roadmap team, Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Ch. Muhammad Shafique, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Vice Chairman Punjab Educational Endowment Fund Dr. Amjad Saqib, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation MPA Engineer Qamar ul Islam, Chief Secretary, MPA Gull Naz Shehzadi, secretaries of concerning departments, educationists and senior officials were present on the occasion.