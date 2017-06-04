LAHORE - Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah paid a surprise visit to Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate on Saturday.

He inspected pharmacy, emergency, laboratory, CMO Office, ICU, CSSD, gasses room, orthopaedic wards and main stores. Najam Ahmad Shah expressed displeasures over improper storage of medicines at pharmacy. He directed action against absent pharmacists.

The secretary also directed the healthcare providers to follow SOPs while dealing patients. He asked the MS to submit report on under-utilisation of ventilators in the hospital. He also directed the authorities to improve the cleanliness and hygiene conditions in the hospital, named after the prime minister of Pakistan.