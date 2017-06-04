LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) has launched noted journalist Zia Shahid’s book on conspiracies against Pakistan.

The launch of book titled ‘Pakistan Kay Khilaf Sazish’ was held Saturday with Justice (r) Mian Aftab Farrukh in the chair while Saeed Aasi, Sohail Warraich, Begum Bushra Rehman, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Niazi, Col (r) Muhammad Salim Malik and Mian Habibullah were among the speakers. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed moderated the ceremony.

NPT Chairman Rafiq Tarar praised Zia Shahid for taking up the issue, saying that it was the need of hour to expose anti Pakistan people. Aftab Farrukh said Zia Shahid has spent his life to serve Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Zia Shahid said the two nation theory has once again revived in the modern day. He criticized the families of Wali Khan and Achakzai and Bugti, Nawab Suleman and GM Syed and Altaf Hussain for their ‘anti-Pakistan endeavours’. He paid glowing tributes to Majid Nizami for his lifelong service in the field of journalism and playing his due party for protecting the Pakistan ideology. Secretary General Shahid Rasheed congratulated Zia Shahid for assuming the office of CPNE President and penning down a book against the opponents of Pakistan.