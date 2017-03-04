LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that every effort is being made to improve the healthcare system in the province.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the provision of standardized and top quality medical facilities to the public on Friday, the chief minister said that good quality medical facilities are the basic right of all citizens and the Punjab government is carrying out every possible effort to improve the healthcare system in line with the wishes of the people.

He said support of Turkey to improve the healthcare system in Punjab is praiseworthy and the Punjab government will get benefit from the Turkish expertise and experience in the health field. He said the provision of the standardized health facilities in hospitals is his prime objective and he will not relax till achieving this target.

Health experts from Turkey briefed on the recommendations on the improvement in the healthcare system. Provincial ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ayesha Ghaous Pasha, Kh. Slaman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazeer, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, additional chief secretary, secretaries of the concerning departments and health experts from Turkey also attended the meeting.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif presided a meeting on the Health Reforms Program and efforts to improve healthcare system said that the medicines being purchased by the Punjab government for public hospitals will be tested in the foreign labs.

He said the Punjab government is purchasing medicines worth Rs6 billion and their samples will be sent to the foreign laboratories to ascertain their quality and standard. He said the mafia playing with the lives of the people should be eliminated at any cost and the process of procurement of samples should also be foolproof.

CM Shehbaz Sharif said providing quality medical facility is the joint responsibility of all of us and we should work with responsibility to provide best health facilities to the people. He said all decisions taken to improve the healthcare system should be implemented. He said the Punjab government is working on a mega project to provide best medical facilities to the people. He said all ambulances of the Health Department have been handed over to the Rescue 1122 and to take needy patients to hospitals a comprehensive plan has been made. He said ambulance service desks are being established at emergency blocks at all hospitals, and public and private ambulances will be regulated through these desks. He said a motorbike ambulance service is being launched and training of staff for this purpose is under process. He said a new foolproof system is being introduced for the purchase, transportation and distribution of medicines and the problems of spurious medicines and embezzlement will be addressed through this system.

Shehbaz Sharif said a hospital is being established in Murree and work on this project is in progress at the fast track. He said steps are being taken to upgrade labs in hospitals and there is need to make programs of the Public Health Institute effective. Provincial ministers Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Imran Nazeer, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, adviser Dr Umer Saif, additional chief secretary, secretaries of concerning departments and relevant officials also attended the meeting.

INVITATION FOR PSL FINAL

Taking a positive move to encourage the talented persons, Shehbaz Sharif has invited 25 students of Daanish schools, 25 PEEF scholars, eight best education administrators and 12 best health professional in the Punjab government enclave to the final match of the PSL on March 5. On the invitation of the chief minister 25 girl and boy students of the Daanish schools will be invited. The selection of students will be done by a committee consisting of the secretary school education, MD Daanish Schools Authority, principal of Daanish Schools and concerning Deputy Commissioner.

A committee consisting of secretary Higher Education, VC PEEF and CEO PEEF will select 25 PEEF scholars for the final match. Eight best educational administrators will also be invited to watch the PSL final and secretary and special secretary Schools Education will nominate them.

The category of health professionals will include principals, surgeons, professors, VCs, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Secretary Medical Education and Specialized Healthcare, while secretary Primary and Secondary Heath will select 12 health professionals.