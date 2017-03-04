LAHORE - Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has warned the police department that delay in registration of criminal cases would not be tolerated in future.

The police chief directed the officers to ensure timely registration of cases at police stations by monitoring the process of registration of first information reports. He also said that departmental action would be taken against the SHOs and Circle Officers on complaints regarding delay in FIR registration. The provincial police officer issued these directives while chairing a meeting held the at central police office on Friday. Additional-IGP Arif Nawaz, Shoaib Dastgir, DIG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Shahid Hanif, Kamran Khan, AIG Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani and SP (CRO) Imran Yaqoob were also present on this occasion.

Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera also directed DIG (IT and AIG Monitoring) to send reports on public complaints to the central police office and concerned RPO and DPO so that irresponsible officers and officials could be made accountable.

IGP further directed that Criminal Record System should be updated on a daily basis and finger prints, pictures, CNIC numbers, addresses and mobile numbers of arrested culprits should immediately be saved into the system on priority basis. He said that inquiries on complaints received against police officers and officials should be completed soon and reports should be submitted to him in this regard.

On this occasion, SP CRO briefed the police chief that 56 criminals involved in serious offences had been arrested after they were traced through matching of finger prints with database of Criminal Record System of Police. IGP further directed that mega matcher should be fully utilized and fingerprints saved in the database should also be matched with old record.

While briefing the IGP about Hotel Eye App, DIG Shahid Hanif said that particulars of 473,000 persons were checked through this software application, out of which data of 1476 persons was matched with police database. At least 1476 persons were wanted to the police while the rest were in record but not wanted.

Similarly, at least 11 criminals out of the most wanted criminals were included in the fourth schedule. During first two months of current year, the data of 854 persons was traced which proved the success of Criminal Record Management System Project.

DIG (Discipline) Shahzada Sultan informed the meeting that at least 30,864 applications against police officers and officials were received during last year regarding slackness in duty, faulty investigations, non-registration of FIRs and other issues. Out of which 26756 application have been disposed off while inquiries on 4108 applications are under process. The IGP directed his department to complete pending inquiries within one month period.