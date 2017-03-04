LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday dismissed for being non-maintainable a petition seeking direction for the Pakistan Cricket Board to make tickets available for the public for watching final of PSL in Lahore.

Justice Atir Mahmood took up the matter filed by right activist Abdullah Malik and passed the order. He had submitted that tickets were being sold in black while the authorities concerned instead of taking any notice were playing their role as silent spectators.

He said people had no other option for entertainment and PSL was an hope for them but they were being denied of their right to entertainment. He said the tickets’ prices were high which a common citizen could not afford.

The government authorities instead of providing free tickets to the public had increased their prices which had made it difficult for the public to have a chance to enjoy it. He alleged that some persons within PCB and PSL were making hell of money from sale of tickets in black market.

Counsel for the petitioner Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted that his client was in severe stress and pain after knowing the news from media that the tickets for PSL were available on the black stock, ranging from 4,000 to 20,000.

That everything was banned now a days like kite flying, folk music and visit public parks for picnic and outdoor activities are out of the reach of the citizens, he said. He said a layman going to watch a match by taking risk of life, so, who can afford such expensive tickets. This was not a commercial match, sports were only for entertainments, so, no one should take advantage from it, he said.

The PSL was going to be held under Pakistan Cricket Board, so federal and provincial governments be provide ticket free of costs to common man or at least Punjab government be direct to except excise duty and other costs on the tickets. He requested the court to direct PCB, federal and provincial government to act in accordance with law and make arrangements for supply of tickets to common man free of cost by stopping black marketing of tickets.

LHC assured of amending Workers Compensation Act

Punjab Mines and Mineral department assured the Lahore High Court on Friday that legislation would be made in Workers Compensation Act 1923 to include the missing common diseases the mines workers suffered usually during their work.

As the proceedings commenced, Punjab Mines and Mineral department officials submitted his reply saying that a committee had been made comprising mines inspectors, pulmonologist, research officer from mines testing laboratory as well as officials from the Environment department to seek their recommendations. He said legislation would be introduced in the said Act to include pulmonary kock in the schedule of occupational diseases of Workers Compensation Act 1923.

The Advocate General Punjab also gave undertaking before the court saying that legislation would be made in the said Act for the welfare of the mines’ workers. Advocate Sheraz Zaka, appointed as amucus curiae, submitted his report saying that coal mines workers were living pathetic lives and facing the problem of early deaths because they had not been provided health cover. He said a number of workers in mines were suffering from lung diseases due to non-implementation of safety measures.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi of the LHC sough reply from the respondent department and adjourned the hearing until April 4.

LTC to facilitate cricket fans

The Lahore Transport Company with the courtesy of its private transport operators is plying buses to facilitate enthusiastic fans of cricket on Sunday with some alterations in the existing routes due to security arrangements.

The company said that despite the day-off, the companies would ply buses and charge the normal fare from those who are coming from different places to attend the PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the details, Bus Route B-05 (Railway Station to Bedian Terminal) is realigned and the affected segment of this route is Main Market to Hussain Chowk via Liberty roundabout and proposed alternate route now would be Main Market to Hussain Chowk via MM Alam Road on that day.

Another affected segment of bus route B-19 (Batti Chowk to Bagrian) is Seasons Chowk to Pindi stop via Kalma Chowk, Phattak, Peco morr, while according to new proposed alignment it will be plied via Maria, Faisal Town Roundabout, Kotha Pind, Akbar Chowk.

Bus Route B-22 (Jallo to Pakka Meel) the affected segment of this route is Campus Pull to Jail Road via Canal Road, and proposed alternate route is now would be Campus Pull to GOR Canal via Bhekewal Morr, Muslim Town Morr, Ferozpure Road, Mozang, Jail Road, Kinnaird College to Canal (GOR).

Bus Route B-28 (Airport to Green Town) the affected segment of this route is Firdous Market to Model Town Pace Stop and now proposed alternate route would be via Cavalry Ground, CSD, T-Crossing, Defense Morr, Shareef Market, Walton Stop, Packages, Qainchi, Arfa Karim, Ittifaq Hospital, Liaqatabad / Dhalla Flats, Masjid Stop, Pace stop.

Eventually, Bus Route B-41 (Railway Station to Liaqatabad) the route will be affected from Seasons Chowk to Pindi Stop now it is realigned and proposed alternate for this affected segment would be via Maria, Faisal Town Roundabout, Kotha Pind, Akbar Chowk, Honda Morr to Model Town Pace Stop.